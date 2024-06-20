(Bloomberg) -- Before the trading day starts we bring you a digest of the key news and events that are likely to move markets.

Good morning, this is Ashutosh, an equities reporter in Mumbai. We’re set for a fairly quiet start to the day, with Nifty futures trading only slightly amid mixed cues from Asian peers. The market’s pause toward the end of this week looks like a short stop for breath before it sets out for fresh heights in the run up to the budget.

Booze makers celebrate market highs

Our markets have been in a party mode, and alcohol producers are among the best performers. All but two of the country’s top 10 spirit stocks have rallied at least 40% over the past year. This performance is drawing in new players like Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd. to explore listing. Investors now have access to the entire value chain in India, from local distillers and ENA suppliers to exporters of world-class whiskey.

Tax cut buzz grows ahead of next month’s budget

Everyone’s focused on tax cuts with next month’s budget approaching. Some hope for income tax relief for low-wage earners to help boost spending, while others expect a GST exemption for fertilizers, which has already given agrochemical companies’ stocks a bump. Casino-operator Delta Corp., which has been hit by back tax notices, saw its biggest single-day jump in years yesterday, after a report suggested retrospective levies might be reconsidered, my colleague Alex Gabriel Simon points out.

SBI chief pushes for tax relief to spur savings growth

Lenders seeking government support to attract savings, which have failed to keep up with the rapid credit growth in recent years. Dinesh Kumar Khara, the head of State Bank of India, has pitched for tax breaks on interest income to wean away investors from the booming stock market, according to local media reports.

Analysts actions:

City Union Bank Raised to Buy at Avendus Spark; PT 189 rupees

IIFL Finance Cut to Hold at Dalal & Broacha; PT 518 rupees

Muthoot Microfin Rated New Buy at Investec; PT 350 rupees

Radico Khaitan Cut to Sell at NMV Securities; PT 1,353 rupees

Vedanta Raised to Buy at Systematix Shares & Stocks



The Nifty 50’s June futures contract closed at a sharp discount to the underlying index on Wednesday, as my colleague Chiranjivi Chakraborty notes. This signals some exhaustion in the record rally since the election outcome. Typically, such a move precedes corporate actions like dividends. However, since we are not currently in an earnings season, it may suggest that profit-taking is likely ahead of next week’s monthly expiry.

--With assistance from Alex Gabriel Simon and Chiranjivi Chakraborty.

