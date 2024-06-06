(Bloomberg) -- The Supreme Court of India on Thursday ordered neighboring states to increase water supply to the capital, to help ease the severe shortage due to a prolonged heat wave.

It told the water-rich state of Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cubic feet of water per second to Delhi, and asked the adjacent Haryana state to allow the additional flow. The Delhi state government took its neighbors to court as a last ditch resort against worsening water scarcity.

Delhi relies for the bulk of its supplies on the local Yamuna river, the levels of which deplete during summer. The local water manager, the Jal Board, had to reduce the volumes it can treat for public consumption, leading citizens to flock to private tankers to fill their buckets.

“Delhi’s water woes are entirely of its own making and are largely a result of unplanned urbanization,” according to Govind Singh, associate professor of environmental studies at OP Jindal Global University near Delhi. A government survey recorded the water demand of the city rising to 1,290 million gallons per day, against supply of just below 1000 million, he added.

As well as tapping into the Himalayan river, Delhi is also a major user of groundwater. That too is depleting fast, due in part to citizens extracting water from their own backyard wells, according to the government agency Niti Aayog.

“During the rest of the year, Delhi somehow manages to skim through the water shortage,” Singh said. “But when the summer heat is too much, as witnessed this year and as predicted for the coming years, the situation worsens and the matter quickly becomes political to legal.”

Managing booming demand in the city of over 20 million is the only permanent solution to its chronic water crisis, Singh said.

