(Bloomberg) -- Acorns, an investing and checking accounts app, will likely hold an initial public offering at some point in the next couple of years, according to Chief Executive Officer Noah Kerner.

“Figuring out how to have a liquidity event is always on my radar,” Kerner said during an interview with Bloomberg Television on Thursday. “That is something we will likely do in the future,” he said, adding that the company does not have a date planned yet but it’s conceivable that an IPO will occur in the next couple of years.

Founded in 2014, the California-based company enables users to invest cash or spare change in a series of exchange-traded funds and custom portfolios. The app also offers checking accounts, retirement savings and debit cards. ​​Acorns has nearly 6 million subscribers. In April of last year, Acorns acquired London-based child and teen-focused digital banking startup GoHenry for an undisclosed sum.

It’s not the first time Acorns has considered transforming into a public company. In January 2022, Acorns called off a $2.2 billion deal with special purpose acquisition company Pioneer Merger Corp. The deal was canceled due to market conditions, according to Kerner.

Kerner said the company is currently breaking even and has no plans to raise more money before it decides to go public.

“We have a lot of cash in the bank,” Kerner said. “Next year will be a profitable year.”

