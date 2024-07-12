South Africa Storms in Western Cape Cause Damage to 35,000 Homes

(Bloomberg) -- Storms that pounded South Africa’s Western Cape province have led to flood damage affecting more than 35,000 households in the city of Cape Town, Executive Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said.

“We’ve got more than 35,000 families in the city who have suffered some kind of floods damage,” Hill-Lewis said in an interview on SAfm, a national radio station. “That could vary from ankle-deep water — relatively minor impact — to very severe with knee-deep or deeper water.”

Roofs have blown off several homes, trees have fallen over and several power cuts have plagued the city, he said. While the damage is not catastrophic, fixing it is likely going to take some time, he said.

Storms disrupted shipping operations at regional ports, and the harsh winter weather saw provincial authorities close a number of schools in Cape Town and the surrounding area to ensure pupils and teachers’ safety.

By Wednesday, some 137 schools had been damaged, with 49 requiring urgent attention, provincial Minister of Education David Maynier said.

Some maritime hubs have resumed work, while others are operating intermittently or will restart on Friday afternoon, state-owned ports operator Transnet SOC Ltd. said Thursday.

