Arbor Realty Reiterates Compliance on Financials, Disclosures

Rows of single family homes in a suburban neighborhood in San Marcos, Texas, US, on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. The National Association of Realtors is scheduled to release existing homes sales figures on March 21. Photographer: Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Arbor Realty Trust Inc. said its financials and business practices are in compliance with accounting and regulatory obligations, according to a statement on Monday.

Federal prosecutors and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in New York are looking into Arbor on the heels of short seller attacks about the lender’s practices and disclosures, Bloomberg reported on Friday. The company said it routinely cooperates with regulatory inquiries and was confident in its conduct.

“Arbor’s annual financial statements are audited by an independent auditor and its quarterly reports are also reviewed by its external auditor,” the firm said Monday. “Arbor stands behind its accounting, as well as its originating and investing practices.”

Arbor also said it complies with notice and disclosure obligations and other terms of its collateralized loan obligation agreements. The company said it will hold a call to discuss second-quarter performance in early August.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.