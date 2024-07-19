Occidental Petroleum Planning to Sell Bonds in Up to Five Parts

(Bloomberg) -- Oil giant Occidental Petroleum Corp. is planning to sell bonds in as many as five parts, to help fund its planned acquisition of CrownRock LP, according to a filing on Friday.

The energy company has asked banks to arrange calls with investors on July 22 to discuss the offering, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The sale will be led by Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, and SMBC Nikko, according to the filing.

On Thursday, Occidental Petroleum said it expects to close its $10.8 billion purchase of CrownRock LP next month.

“We look forward to closing our transaction with CrownRock in August and welcoming their high-performing team into our organization,” Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub said in a statement.

