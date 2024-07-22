European Stocks Snap Losses as Earnings, Biden News in Focus

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks gained, snapping a week of losses, as investors assessed earnings results and Joe Biden’s decision to step down from the US presidential race.

The Stoxx 600 Index rose 0.6% as of 8:24 a.m. in London after the benchmark dropped 2.7% last week. Construction and real estate stocks outperformed while the travel and leisure sector lagged.

Among single stocks, Ryanair Holdings Plc dropped 12% after cutting its outlook for ticket prices in the crucial summer travel period, saying fares will be “materially lower” in its second quarter as consumers grow more cautious. Shares in other airlines also fell.

Meanwhile, Rentokil Initial Plc jumped 12% after the Sunday Times reported that Philip Jansen, the former chief executive officer of BT Group Plc, was reported to be in talks with private equity firms about acquiring the pest control firm.

European stocks have been muted recently after falling from a May peak, with focus on the earnings season and the path of interest rates. The European Central Bank gave away little in terms of its plans after leaving rates unchanged last week. Politics has also been on investors’ radars, with turmoil in France and a dramatic few weeks in the US culminating with Biden ending his reelection campaign and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Lower chances of a Trump win might well be seen as a relief for Eurozone corporates who might otherwise have been staring down the barrel of his tariff gun,” said James Athey, a portfolio manager at Marlborough.

Morgan Stanley says Europe’s second-quarter earnings season had a positive start. Strategists note 29% of companies reporting so far have beaten earnings per-share expectations despite a slight rise in profit warnings.

Meanwhile, ECB Governing Council member Gabriel Makhlouf said at the weekend that a rapid interest-rate action from the central bank isn’t required.

“There’s no need to actually rush to make decisions,” he told the Irish Examiner.

For more on equity markets:

Another Layer of Uncertainty Adds to Wall of Worry: Taking Stock

M&A Watch Europe: Unilever Ice Cream Unit; Porsche, Varta

US Stock Futures Rise

You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance. To subscribe to a daily list of European analyst rating changes, click here.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.