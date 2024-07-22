Ukraine, Key Bondholders Reach $20 Billion Debt Restructure Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine reached an agreement in principle with some of its private creditors to restructure more than $20 billion of international debt, in a move that will help the war-torn country finance its fighting against Russia. The nation’s bonds rallied on the news.

The bondholders’ committee accepted nominal losses of 37% of their holdings across 13 bonds, forgoing $8.67 billion of claims, according to a statement with the terms of the accord. Ukraine expects to save $11.4 billion in the next three years by a combination of lower coupons and maturity extensions.

“Once completed, this restructuring will also pave the way for Ukraine’s market re-entry as soon as possible when the security situation stabilizes to fund our country’s swift recovery and reconstruction,” Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said in a separate statement.

Ukraine’s dollar bonds advanced across the curve after the announcement of the deal and were the top gainers in emerging markets on the day. The note due in March 2035 added more than 3 cents on the dollar to 31 cents as of 9:11 a.m. in London.

GDP Warrants

The agreement in principle was reached with the creditor committee that included Amundi SA, BlackRock Inc and Amia Capital LLP, as well as other investors, who together represent around 25% of the bonds. At least two-thirds of all bondholders will need to approve the agreement to finalize the debt restructuring deal.

“As long-term investors in Ukraine, we are pleased to be able to provide significant debt relief to Ukraine, assist its efforts to regain its access to international capital markets, and support the future reconstruction of the country to the benefit of the Ukrainian people,” the ad hoc creditor committee said in a separate statement.

Ukraine imposed a freeze on foreign debt payments two years ago after Russia launched its full-scale invasion. That freeze expires on Aug. 1 with a coupon payment on a bond due in 2026, and the government in Kyiv needs to restructure the debt in line with the International Monetary Fund’s requirements amid a $15.6 billion program. Both the IMF and the country’s bilateral creditors, which include the US and the Paris Club, have signed off on Ukraine’s proposals, according to the statement.

The government and the creditors agreed to restructure the claims into two sets — Bond A and Bond B — a similar structure used in Zambia’s debt rework. The Bond B works as a future incentive for bondholders as it will offer higher payments if Ukraine’s 2028 nominal growth domestic product is 3% higher than what the IMF projects for that year. This one-time test will be conducted in 2029.

Step-up coupon payments for new notes issued under Bond A are set to kick off in 2025 at 1.75% and will reach as much as 7.75%, with capital payments starting in 2029.

Two Proposals in One Month

The first round of talks between Ukraine and international investors, held in June, failed to yield results. The eastern European nation was pushing investors to accept bigger losses to meet the IMF’s demands. Lawmakers in Kyiv this month approved a new law that allows the government to impose a temporary ban on foreign debt payments until October.

The legislation provided the necessary flexibility ahead of reaching an agreement in principle with private creditors on debt restructuring, according to the Finance Ministry.

Finance Ministry officials told bondholders earlier this month that the country will include a treatment of its GDP-linked warrants in the debt rework, along with its outstanding sovereign bonds. The warrants were issued as a sweetener during Ukraine’s 2015 debt restructuring.

An agreement on the warrants was not reached, though the government will continue talks with holders. The parties agreed on removing a so-called cross default clause between its international bonds and the warrants maturing in 2041, whose payments are linked to economic growth. A cross-default clause means default on one instrument carries over to others.

The IMF approved a loan to Ukraine in 2023 in an unprecedented move: the first such loan to a country at war in its almost 80-year history.

The program envisaged the fighting with Russia will start to settle down by the end of this year. However, with Russia ramping up attacks along more than 1,200 kilometers (750 miles) of the contact line, the war continues at an intense pace, forcing Ukraine’s government to increase military spending.

The government aims to raise around 500 billion hryvnia ($12 billion) in additional revenue for urgent military expenditures this year by raising taxes. The move comes amid a huge labor deficit and ongoing mobilization. Ukraine’s economy is also seen slowing given the extensive damage Russia has caused to electricity generation assets and the power grid.

--With assistance from Volodymyr Verbianyi and Kerim Karakaya.

(Updates with bond gains in fourth paragraph, creditor statement in fifth paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.