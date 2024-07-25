Harley-Davidson Revenue Beats Estimates on Pricier Bike Sales

Motorcycles on display at the Bluegrass Harley-Davidson dealership in Louisville, Kentucky, US. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Harley-Davidson Inc.’s second-quarter revenue exceeded analysts’ estimates on better sales of pricier motorcycles in North America.

Sales in the period came to $1.62 billion, above the $1.58 billion average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg and but lower than the $1.73 billion it earned in the first three months of the year.

The Milwaukee-based company has offered deals to clear out older inventory while focusing on pricier, more profitable so-called touring bike models.

Retail motorcycle revenue fell 1% in North America, Harley’s core market, but touring bike sales rose, the company said Thursday in a securities filing. Worldwide retail sales slipped 3%, dragged down by a 16% slide in the Asia Pacific region.

Earnings per share in the most recent quarter came to $1.63, surpassing analyst estimates for $1.40 a share.

For the full year, however, Harley cut its guidance. The company now sees its main unit’s motorcycle and related products revenue down 5% to 9% in 2024 and operating income margin of 10.6% to 11.6%. It had previously forecast “flat to down 9%” revenue and an operating income margin of 12.6% to 13.6%.

The bike maker also announced plans to buy back $1 billion on shares through 2026.

Harley’s stock rose 4.2% in premarket trading to $35.30 as of 7:12 a.m. in New York. The stock closed Wednesday down 8% this year.

