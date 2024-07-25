NY Governor Hochul Sued Over NYC Congestion Pricing Freeze

Traffic near the Lincoln Tunnel on 10th Avenue in New York, US, on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has indefinitely postponed a plan to charge motorists driving into much of Manhattan, upending an initiative that was slated to kick in at the end of the month. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul was sued over her pause on the city’s traffic congestion pricing plan by an advocacy group that claims she had no legal authority to freeze the program.

In its lawsuit, filed Thursday in New York state court, the City Club of New York asked the court to force the New York Department of Transportation to implement the plan, which is intended to curb air pollution and help finance billions of dollars in transit infrastructure upgrades.

The City Club asked the court to declare that Hochul’s pause is unlawful and block the state from taking any further actions to halt the project. It describes itself as a not-for-profit group based in Manhattan and founded in 1892 to promote “effective and honest government” in the city that has advocated for congestion pricing for decades.

The City Club says congestion pricing was the result of decades of efforts by multiple administrations and expert studies and includes “extensive input” from community groups, activists and “everyday New Yorkers.” It says that under the law, the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority, which operates seven toll bridges and the Hudson and Lincoln tunnels, is the only agency allowed to act on behalf of the state that has the power to freeze the congestion plan.

‘Democracy at Work’

“Whether one supports congestion pricing or opposes it, one thing is clear,” the club said in the suit, asserting that the plan “reflects democracy at work, the give-and-take of policy and politics that results in the enactment of law — a law to which all must adhere.”

A representative for Hochul didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the suit.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which includes the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority, was set to start charging drivers on June 30, but Hochul abruptly halted that plan on June 5 when she announced an indefinite pause, saying the new toll risked the district’s economic growth.

The congestion pricing program would charge most drivers $15 to drive into the district, which runs from 60th street to the bottom of the island. It was slated to be the first in the US, aimed at raising badly needed funds for a more than 100-year-old transit system while reducing traffic and improving air quality. It’s designed to generate $1 billion of annual revenue that the MTA would leverage to raise $15 billion for capital projects.

‘Brazen Money Grab’

But the tolling plan also spurred fierce opposition, both from commuters and from neighboring New Jersey, which called it a “brazen money grab.” The suit comes just a little more than a year after New Jersey sued the US Department of Transportation over approval of the plan, saying it was ill-considered and missed numerous risks to the state’s residents.

New Jersey alleges that the federal government ignored the fact that the new tolls would change commuting patterns, redirecting traffic that would unfairly burden New Jersey crossings not included in the pricing plan. A judge is currently weighing whether to send the plan back to the drawing board and could rule at any time.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander is expected to support the new suit. He is set to hold a press conference Thursday with the City Club and transit advocates about legal developments over Hochul’s decision to pause congestion pricing.

Hochul, who had always supported the congestion pricing initiative, said her decision to suspend the new toll was to help working class families and small businesses already grappling with inflation. Some elected officials from the outer boroughs and Staten Island applauded the governor’s reversal. Transit advocates and disability groups criticize the pause because it upends the MTA’s plans to modernize and update the transit system.

Without the tolling revenue or another funding source, the MTA must defer $16.5 billion worth of infrastructure improvements, including extending the Second Avenue subway to Harlem.

