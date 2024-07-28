Blinken Says World Is Paying Close Attention to Venezuela Vote

Voters wait in line to cast a ballot at a polling station during the presidential election in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sunday, July 28, 2024. Voters began lining up at polling stations across the country early Sunday to chose between President Nicolas Maduro, whose 11-year grip on power spanned one of the worst humanitarian and economic crises in modern history, and a candidate who isn't even on the ballot.

(Bloomberg) -- The world is closely watching the election in Venezuela, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, after accusations of troubles at the ballot box that include suspected fraud have marred the country’s votes for years.

“We urge all parties to honor their commitments and to respect the democratic process,” Blinken said Sunday during a visit to Japan.

The international community has criticized President Nicolas Maduro for barring many opposition candidates from running in the vote taking place Sunday, including former lawmaker and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. A clean election is a condition for the US to remove sanctions on the Venezuelan oil industry.

“Despite facing severe repression, there is enormous enthusiasm across the country about this election,” Blinken said. “The United States is not going to prejudge the outcome. This is a choice for Venezuelans to make,” he said at a news conference after talks with Japanese officials.

Few credible international observers will be active in Venezuela for the election, which raises concerns over being able to adequately address possible claims of irregularities.

Venezuela withdrew the European Union’s invitation to observe the vote. The Carter Center and the United Nations are sending a few electoral experts — not observers — with limited responsibilities.

“The Venezuelan people deserve an election that genuinely reflects their will, free from any manipulation,” Blinken said.

--With assistance from Soo-Hyang Choi.

