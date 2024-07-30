Anchorage Targets $1 Billion for Credit Opportunities Fund

Pedestrians walk along Wall Street near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. Wall Street is ending the week on a bit of a sour note, with stocks and bonds falling after economic data continued to fuel speculation the Federal Reserve will be in no rush to cut interest rates. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Anchorage Capital Advisors is looking to raise $1 billion for its latest fund to invest in corporate debt, structured and opportunistic credit, according to a person familiar with the matter.

So far, the Anchorage Credit Opportunities IX fund has raised more than $600 million in its first close this week, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. It will invest both in the US and Europe. A spokesman for Anchorage declined to comment.

The previous vintage of the fund raised $1.2 billion, including investments from related vehicles, and is tracking a net internal rate of return of 35%, the person added. The new fund is targeting an equivalent rate in the mid to high teens.

The firm, run by Yale Baron and Thibault Gournay, has raised $4 billion in new capital since January 2022, and manages about $23 billion of assets.

