Philippines May Cut Rate in August, Sees Peak Inflation in July

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine central bank may still be on track to slash its key interest rate by at least a quarter percentage point in August amid expectations inflation would peak this month, according to Governor Eli Remolona.

“I think August 15 is still a possibility, of course it will depend on the numbers,” he told reporters on Wednesday, when asked if the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will lower its key rate at its next policy meeting.

Remolona reiterated that the central bank is looking at 50 basis points in total reductions to its key rate this year, with a potential quarter-percentage point cut in August and a similar reduction later in the year.

The central bank sees inflation possibly breaching its 2%-to-4% goal this month due to higher power rates as well as food and fuel prices. But Remolona said the headline number - which BSP sees rising to a range of 4% to 4.8% in July from 3.7% in June - may peak this month.

“Given lower tariffs on rice, that will lead to more moderate inflation. Significantly moderate. That’s a good thing that will help us ease monetary policy,” he said.

Remolona has signaled growing resolve to pivot to monetary policy easing as early as next month. He has said that the BSP won’t need to wait too long to reduce its policy rate, as the economy showed signs of strain with borrowing costs at a 17-year high.

An August cut would mean that the Philippines will ease ahead of the US Federal Reserve, which is expected to signal a rate cut in September. Such a move from the BSP has gotten the support of Finance Secretary Ralph Recto, Remolona’s colleague in the rate-setting monetary board.

The peso has gained against the US dollar this month, also supporting the case for a rate cut.

