Veolia Profit Rises on Growing Demand for Waste, Water Services

Mixed material waste for recycling moves along conveyors at the Veolia Southwark Integrated Waste Management Facility in London, UK, on Friday, June 28, 2024. The efforts to curb the use of virgin plastics  including a key pledge made by dozens of companies since 2018 to make all such packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable  are failing as companies are dialing down their own targets. Photographer: Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Veolia Environnement SA’s first-half earnings rose 10% thanks to growing demand for its services and cost cuts, putting the company on track for its full-year profit target.

The environmental-services giant is benefiting from increased demand for hazardous-waste treatment, water reuse and desalination technologies as global warming increases droughts and governments and clients bolster efforts to curb pollution.

Veolia’s current net income was €731 million ($792 million) in the first half, compared with €662 million a year earlier, a 15% increase at constant exchange rates, the French firm said in a statement on Thursday. It will exceed €1.5 billion this year, the company reiterated.

“These excellent results reflect our commercial dynamism and operational excellence, as well as the vitality of demand,,” Chief Executive Officer Estelle Brachlianoff said in the statement.

Veolia reiterated an annual forecast for “organic” growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of 5% to 6%. It also confirmed 2027 targets.

On Wednesday, the company agreed to sell its US sulfur business to private equity firm American Industrial Partners LP for $620 million, taking the total of divestments of non-strategic assets signed in the first half to more than €1 billion.

The deal is part of Veolia’s asset-rotation program, as it seeks to boost investment in the treatment of water pollutants, the recycling of critical raw materials, and the production of clean energy.

