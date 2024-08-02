Paul Greer, Who Tracked Emerging Markets at Fidelity, Dies at 45

(Bloomberg) -- Paul Greer, a go-to expert on Turkey, Argentina and other emerging markets as a portfolio manager at Fidelity International in London, has died.

His death was confirmed by a Fidelity spokesperson, who declined to give further details. Dave McAvinchey, an investment director at Eurasia Group, said Greer died on July 29 at the age of 45.

Attempts to reach Greer’s family weren’t successful.

Greer had commented on markets as recently as July 22, when he was quoted in a Bloomberg News story on negotiations over Ukraine’s more than $20 billion of international debt.

“Through 25 years of friendship he was one of best professionals most of us knew, kindest and most humble people you could ever meet and one of the funniest, best and most loyal friends that any of us have ever had,” McAvinchey wrote in a LinkedIn post.

“He was above all a husband to Jayne and a daddy to his beautiful kids. The financial markets will be quieter without Paul. Our get-togethers will be quieter without Paul. All our lives won’t be the same without Paul.”

A 2001 graduate of Queen’s University Belfast with a degree in electrical and electronic engineering, Greer had stints as a rates trader at the Bank of Ireland, then at American International Group Inc. and PineBridge Investments, before joining Fidelity.

He spent 12 years there, first as a trader and later as a portfolio manager focused on emerging-market debt and currencies, according to his LinkedIn page.

“We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of our colleague and friend Paul Greer,” a Fidelity spokesperson said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his family and supporting our colleagues affected by this terrible news.”

Fidelity’s global chief investment officer for fixed income, Steve Ellis, will assume interim responsibility for emerging market debt client assets alongside existing portfolio manager Eric Wong, according to the firm’s statement.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.