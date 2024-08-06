Focus Financial Partners postpones US$3.65B term-loan deal

A waterfront park across from One World Trade Center and lower Manhattan in Jersey City, New Jersey, US, on Thursday, June 20, 2024. These days more New Yorkers are trading coveted NYC zip codes for high-end finishes, extensive amenities and New Jerseys slightly cheaper cost of living. Photographer: Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- A US$3.65 billion term-loan package for Focus Financial Partners has been postponed, the third such instance this week for a U.S. leveraged-loan deal as global market tumult of recent days has curbed debt market issuance.

The transaction was pulled from syndication Tuesday morning, according to people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified as the details are private.

Royal Bank of Canada was leading the two-part deal, which launched on July 31 and consisted of a $3.33 billion term loan and a $325 million delayed draw term loan. Focus, which provides investment-management services, was seeking to refinance an existing loan and fund a distribution to shareholders.

Planned term loans for SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment Inc. and SBA Communications Corp. were postponed on Monday, amid big declines in stock markets around the world and big moves in bond yields and spreads. Leveraged loans, which had been among the best-performing debt classes this year, on consecutive days posted their biggest price declines since March 2023. The average secondary price is now at its lowest this year, according to a Morningstar/LSTA index.

Focus and RBC didn’t reply to a request for comment, nor did Focus co-owner Stone Point Capital. Fellow sponsor Clayton, Dubilier & Rice declined to comment.

