Thames Water Fined £104 Million for Sewage Spills

(Bloomberg) -- Cash-strapped Thames Water faces a fine of £104 million ($133 million) for polluting rivers, putting even more pressure on the UK’s largest water and sewage company.

Industry regulator Ofwat said the utility released raw sewage from wastewater treatment works without permission. It also fined Yorkshire Water £47 million and Northumbrian Water £17 million for similar failures at treatment plants. The fine for Thames represents 9% of the company’s turnover, though it can appeal the decision.

The fine is a major blow to Thames, which is in crisis after shareholders halted new equity injections and its parent company defaulted on debt. Ofwat has suggested the company should be eventually broken up.

Until now, most of the public concern around sewage in England’s waterways centered on storm overflows across the wider sewer network. But Ofwat and the Environment Agency have also been focusing on spills at treatment plants. They’re concerned that companies are breaching their environmental permits by releasing raw, untreated sewage into waterways.

“Our investigation has shown how they routinely released sewage into our rivers and seas, rather than ensuring that this only happens in exceptional circumstances as the law intends” Ofwat Chief Executive David Black said. “The level of penalties we intend to impose signals both the severity of the failings and our determination to take action to ensure water companies do more to deliver cleaner rivers and seas.”

It’s another setback for Thames Water, which in early July said it only had enough liquidity to last through May 2025. Its parent company has defaulted on about £1.4 billion ($1.8 billion) of debt, while shareholders have declared its next big business plan “uninvestible” and the regulator called it “inadequate.”

Thames also faces further potential fines from Ofwat for failing to produce a satisfactory business plan, and for paying dividends to shareholders last year.

The latest fine also raises the risk that Thames will face a criminal prosecution by the Environment Agency, which is carrying out a similar investigation into illegal spills at treatment works. The agency has already fined Anglian Water £50,000 as part of its investigation.

Companies will not be able to recover the money for any proposed penalties from customers and Ofwat will ensure that customers are not charged twice where additional maintenance is required, the regulator said.

The utilities can appeal Ofwat’s decision before September 10, after which the watchdog will make its final decision.

