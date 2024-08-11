Ukraine Says Russian Army Starts Fire at Occupied Nuclear Plant

PRYDNIPROVSKE, UKRAINE - OCTOBER 29: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest nuclear power station and currently held by Russian occupying forces, is pictured on October 29, 2022 from Prydniprovske in Dnipropetrovsk oblast, Ukraine. Ukrainian forces have reportedly carried out a large-scale drone attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol according to Russian officials. Russia has accused British troops of involvement in the attack, the allegation has been denied by Britain's Ministry of Defence. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian troops started a fire on the grounds of the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, calling on the world and the International Atomic Energy Agency to react.

Radiation levels are within a normal range at the moment, Zelenskiy said late Sunday in a post on the X social media network.

Russia seized Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, in March 2022, shortly after it launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbor. Since then, the plant has been disconnected from the Ukrainian power grid, though Russia has failed to connect it to its electricity network. The IAEA demanded that Russia return the plant to Ukraine, citing concerns over deteriorating safety.

