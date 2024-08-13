JetBlue Upsizes Bond Sale, Shrinks Loan in $2.75 Billion Deal

Travelers check-in at the JetBlue counter at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. The US crackdown on airline consolidation faces a new test this week with the trial of a government lawsuit claiming the $3.8 billion takeover of Spirit Airlines Inc. by JetBlue Airways Corp. would reduce competition and boost fares for passengers.

(Bloomberg) -- The structure of JetBlue Airways Corp.’s $2.75 billion bond-and-loan sale has been revised, with the planned note issuance increasing by $500 million and the loan portion falling by that much.

The carrier, which is backing the debt sale with its loyalty program in efforts to raise reserves and fund general corporate purposes, now plans to sell $2 billion of seven-year notes callable in three and issue a $750 million five-year term loan, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Both deals are set to price later on Tuesday.

The bond may yield around 10%, one of the people said. That’s the high end of discussions last week, Bloomberg reported at the time. Meanwhile, final terms for the loan have been set at the wide end of price talk — 550 basis points above the Secured Overnight Financing Rate — and offered at a discount of 98 cents on the dollar, another of the people said.

JetBlue’s offering, which also included at least $400 million of five-year convertible notes, kicked off Monday.

But shortly after the carrier’s announcements of those offerings both Moody’s Ratings and S&P Global Ratings downgraded the airline to one notch above triple C levels. Falling out of the single B range would limit potential purchases by collateralized loan obligations, the biggest buyers of leveraged loans.

Shares dropped as much as 5.2% Tuesday, setting a fresh seven-month intraday low.

JetBlue is pivoting to focus more on leisure customers in New York, New England, Florida and Puerto Rico — areas where it historically has had strong operations. The firm has cut more than 50 routes to trim unprofitable flying.

