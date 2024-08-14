Euro-Zone Employment Growth Weakens in Sign of Trouble Ahead

(Bloomberg) -- Firms across the euro zone slowed hiring in the second quarter amid mounting signs of economic weakness.

Employment grew 0.2% in the second quarter after 0.3% in the previous three months. Total output in the 20-nation economy increased 0.3% in the same period — despite a disappointing industry performance in June.

The euro economy has sent distress signals recently, with consumers unwilling to spend despite outsized wage increases, private-sector activity grinding to a halt, and confidence in its largest member — Germany — tanking.

Such gloom, paired with the recent market selloff, has left traders betting on faster monetary easing from the European Central Bank. Markets are fully pricing two more interest-rate cuts this year and see an 80% chance of a third, a significant change from just a few weeks ago, when policymakers were wondering whether there was only room for one additional quarter-point step.

Eurostat confirmed its initial estimate for economic growth in the three months through June. A detailed breakdown will be available on Sept. 6.

A separate report showed that June’s 0.1% drop in industrial production from the previous month was exclusively due to a slump in non-durable consumer goods. Output increased in the region’s four largest economies but plunged in countries including Belgium, Ireland and the Baltics. Readings for April and May were revised down.

