UK Economy Maintains Solid Recovery With Services Aiding Growth

(Bloomberg) -- The UK maintained a steady pace of recovery from last year’s recession, putting Prime Minister Keir Starmer on a strong economic footing as he looks to boost growth and repair the public finances.

Gross domestic product rose 0.6% in the second quarter after an 0.7% gain in the first three months of the year, the Office for National Statistics said Thursday. It was in line with economists’ expectations and reflected strength in government spending and the services sector.

GDP in June — when output was held up by election campaign, cool weather and strikes in the National Health Services — was unchanged.

While Starmer had not yet entered power in the second quarter, he could reap the rewards if the economy can maintain its brisk pace without stoking inflation.

Starmer has vowed to boost UK growth to 2.5% and the highest in the Group of Seven, lofty pledges for an economy that has spluttered at a lackluster pace in recent years. Analysts have warned that the Labour government will need rapid growth if it is deliver enough funding to improve crumbling public services.

His government is already embarking on a blitz of policies to lift the rate of expansion, most notably reforms to overhaul the onerous planning system. It will also get growth tailwinds from real wages recovering from the cost-of-living crisis and the Bank of England starting to cut interest rates earlier this month.

Economists expect the pace of growth to ease in the second half of the year.

The BOE has argued that the sharp rises in GDP mask a weaker underlying pace of expansion that has been seen in business surveys. It expected the economy to grow 0.7% in the second quarter.

It said earlier this month that the growth spurt had not yet disrupted the delicate balance between supply and demand. However, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey has said that the faster growth added to the risks that inflation may be higher than expected.

