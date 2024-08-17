China to Boost Efforts to Promote Private Investment, CCTV Says

A construction site in Shanghai, China, on Monday, June 19, 2023. Expectations are growing that Chinas government will boost spending, especially on infrastructure, as part of a broader stimulus push following the central bank's interest rate cuts. Photographer: Raul Ariano/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- China will step up efforts and strengthen coordination between government agencies to help spur private investments while its economy struggles to find a firm footing.

The National Development and Reform Commission will work to introduce projects to private investors, with a particular focus on key infrastructure in areas such as transportation and energy, China Central Television reported, citing a statement from the economic planning agency. The government will also provide support from the central budget for eligible key private investment projects.

The NDRC will team up with the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment to provide support in land and sea use and environmental impact assessment guarantees, CCTV said. Together with the National Financial Regulatory Administration, the NDRC will formulate financing support policies to promote private investment, it added.

Chinese Primer Li Qiang on Friday stressed the importance of effectively leveraging government investment and ensuring the implementation of policies to support private investment.

