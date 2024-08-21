UK Budget Overshoot Piles Pressure on Starmer for Tax Hikes

(Bloomberg) -- UK government borrowing came in higher than forecast in the first four months of the fiscal year, highlighting the pressure on Keir Starmer’s new Labour government to raise taxes or curb spending.

The budget deficit totaled £51.4 billion ($66.9 billion) — £4.8 billion more than the office for Budget Responsibility forecast in March. July alone, which is one of the biggest tax months of the year, saw the Treasury in deficit by larger-than-forecast £3.1 billion, while the national debt remained at levels last seen in the early 1960s at 99.4% of GDP.

The figures provide a snapshot of the public finances as Labour came to power in a landslide election victory on July 4 that ended 14 years of Conservative Party rule. It suggests a pickup in the economy this year hasn’t produced a significant boost to tax revenue.

If the budget overshoot is maintained, the deficit in 2024-25 as a whole will come in significantly above the £87.2 billion forecast by the budget watchdog. And the figures have yet to reflect what Chancellor Rachel Reeves claims is a £16.4 billion hole in the public finances left by the previous government.

One of those items is public-sector pay. In an effort to fix industrial relations and improve public services, Starmer has already signed off on pay rises of 22% over two years for junior doctors and a 5% backdated increase for some train drivers.

It suggest the Chancellor will need to raise taxes or find further savings in the budget on Oct. 30 if the she is to meet her commitment to have the national debt falling as a share of GDP within five years. She has already warned of “difficult” decisions ahead.

July is one of the better months of the year for the public finances, as the Treasury receives installments of self-assessed income tax and revenue from corporate profits. The OBR had expected to budget to be in balance, while economists predicted a deficit of £1.5 billion.

