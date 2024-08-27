Czech Central Bank Chief Sticks to ‘Higher-for-Longer’ Policy

(Bloomberg) -- The Czech central bank is in the process of lowering borrowing costs but policymakers will keep interest rates higher than what they used to be over the past 10 years, according to Governor Ales Michl.

Rate setters need to keep rates higher for a longer period of time and avoid making rushed, ad-hoc monetary policy steps and experiments, Michl wrote in remarks following his trip to the annual gathering of policymakers and academics in Jackson Hole.

“It’s better to have a more consistent, but overall more restrictive policy,” he said. “The economy should be based on savings, not on debt. If we remain strict, one day we will prevent a repeat of high inflation.”

