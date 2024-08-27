Vale’s Board Betting Next CEO Will Help Improve Company’s Image

A Vale SA ore processing facility in Itabirito, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. After Vales 2019 Brumadinho tailings dam disaster, much more stringent legislation was introduced in Brazil requiring a number of companies to de-characterize -- or effectively remove -- tailings dams; Vale has already de-characterized over 40% of their 30 dams. Photographer: Victor Moriyama/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The next leader of Vale SA, the world’s No. 2 iron ore supplier, will focus on stabilizing production and restoring government relationships, while under the shadow of looming issues, including settlement of a 2015 deadly dam disaster.

These are the short-term goals for incoming Chief Executive Officer Gustavo Pimenta, said Daniel Stieler, who runs the board as a nominee of Previ — the pension fund of state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, Vale’s biggest individual shareholder with an 8.7% stake.

Pimenta’s ability to communicate with stakeholders was behind the board’s unanimous decision to select him, Stieler said Tuesday at the company’s headquarters in Rio de Janeiro.

“Vale has a reputation issue that needs to be reestablished, to show society its value,” Stieler said. “The communication process is very important.”

Good dialogue with local authorities is critical for Vale to get environmental licenses and expand output, Stieler said. The steelmaking ingredient remains the company’s flagship, although Vale shouldn’t close its doors to partnerships, prospecting for new geographies and minerals, including copper, the chairman added.

The miner continues to negotiate a settlement for a Vale-BHP iron venture disaster and a dispute with the government over the concession renewal for a railway in Carajas, where Vale has its most prized operations. Vale’s chairman says both the board and Pimenta see eliminating these liabilities as a priority to be resolved in the coming months.

Pimenta begins his new role Jan. 1, replacing Eduardo Bartolomeo.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.