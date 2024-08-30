Brazil Real Sinks as Budget Data Miss Deepens Fiscal Woes

A man holds the new 200 reais banknote outside the Central Bank of Brazil in Brasilia, Brazil, on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Brazil released its largest banknote in an effort to meet cash demand driven by the coronavirus pandemic. Photographer: Andre Borges/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s real led losses in emerging markets Friday as budget data came in far worse than expected, adding to concerns about the nation’s fiscal outlook.

The real tumbled as much as 1.1%, by far the biggest drop among developing nation peers. Data showed the country’s primary budget deficit narrowed to 21.3 billion reais ($3.8 billion) in July, compared with economist estimates for a 6.9 billion-real shortfall. Swap rates rose as traders priced in higher borrowing costs amid a deterioration in the country’s fiscal accounts.

Concern over President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s spending policies and the future path for interest rates has helped make the real the worst performing currency in emerging markets this year, down more than 14% versus the dollar.

“The fiscal outlook is bad and Lula is making no effort to fix it, so the real is likely to continue underperforming,” said Win Thin, global head of markets strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York. “We could see some stability near-term but I don’t see a turnaround until the fiscal outlook improves.”

Some traders had expected the real to get a boost Friday from the central bank’s first intervention in spot markets in years, announced late on Thursday. The monetary authority said this morning the $1.5 billion auctioned went to a single proposal, confirming that the intervention was tied to a specific flow and not a broader change in its approach to the currency.

