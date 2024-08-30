Carlyle’s Europe Head of Consumer Massimiliano Caraffa to Depart

The headquarters of Isybank SpA, the Intesa SanPaolo SpA digital bank, right, and the Palazzo della Regione Lombardia skyscraper complex in the Porta Nuova district in Milan, Italy, on Monday April. 30, 2024. Italy has grown in attractiveness for both foreigners and its own nationals, offering generous tax breaks including a 100,000 ($106,550) flat tax on income earned abroad.

(Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. partner Massimiliano Caraffa is in the process of leaving the firm after spending the past two decades at the US-listed alternative asset manager, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Milan-based Caraffa is head of consumer, media and retail in Europe, and has been involved in the firm’s bets on companies including sneaker brand Golden Goose, Italian luxury brand Moncler and streetwear brand Supreme.

A Carlyle representative declined to comment.

The Washington-based firm has had trouble fundraising in Europe and recently shook up its leadership in the region, where it has raised about 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) for Carlyle Europe Partners VI — a fraction of its original goal.

Earlier this month Bloomberg reported that tech-focused managing director Michael Wand was named head of Europe private equity, overseeing both tech and buyout strategies in the region. The former co-heads of Carlyle Europe Partners investment advisory team — Marco De Benedetti and Jonathan Zafrani — were stripped of their management responsibilities. De Benedetti remains based in Milan as Italy chair while Paris-based Zafrani is a senior adviser until the end of the year.

Caraffa’s planned exit follows the departure of managing director Friedel Drees before the summer, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. Drees was another Carlyle veteran, having joined the firm in 2009.

