Iron Ore Hits Lowest Since 2022 as Industry Group Warns on Steel

(Bloomberg) -- Iron ore futures sank to their lowest since 2022, as China grapples with the need to stop producing so much steel due while demand is weak.

The steelmaking material has fallen by more than a third so far this year, with prices coming under severe pressure as flagging steel demand batters loss-making mills. Steel-buying typically picks up after the summer, which will provide a fresh test for producers.

“There will be a certain degree of recovery in steel demand through September and October, which is favorable for the steel market,” the China Iron & Steel Association said in a note. “However, we need to be cautious of the impulse to restart production,” the association said, “otherwise any improvement in the situation will end up a flash in the pan.”

China’s steelmakers are battling a crisis as the nation’s years-long property crunch wipes out a swathe of demand, creating fierce competition and a glut of the metal. This has created a “challenging environment for iron ore” in the near term, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. wrote in a note earlier this week.

Iron ore futures in Singapore fell as much as 1.6% to $91.05 a ton, the lowest since November 2022. They traded at $91.20 a ton by 10:05 a.m. local time, to be down almost 10% this week.

