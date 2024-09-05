US Steel Rises as Cliffs CEO Says He’s Still Interested in Firm

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of United States Steel Corp. rose in after hours trading after rival Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s top executive said he’s still in the market for his rival’s assets.

Cliffs’ Chief Executive Officer Lourenco Goncalves told CNBC Thursday that he’s working with investment banks JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. on a plan, after saying he was still in the market for US Steel. US Steel rose as much as 2.9% after his TV comments.

--With assistance from Sana Pashankar.

