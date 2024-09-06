ECB to Keep Cutting Quarterly Despite Weaker Economy, Poll Shows

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank won’t react to a weakening euro-zone economy by lowering interest rates more rapidly, according to a survey of analysts.

Respondents expect the ECB to follow June’s initial cut in the deposit rate with another reduction next week, maintaining that quarterly pace until reaching 2.5% next September. They see borrowing costs remaining at that level through 2026.

Officials gathering in Frankfurt are faced with a problematic blend of softening economic expansion and stubborn underlying price pressures. The biggest growth laggard is Germany, the region’s biggest economy, where manufacturers have been struggling for more than a year and consumers are proving hesitant to spend.

Recent fragility within the 20-nation bloc “enhances arguments for more accommodative monetary policy,” said Dennis Shen, an economist at Scope Ratings. But “inflation remains anything but defeated,” making the ECB cautious.

Most don’t expect President Christine Lagarde to offer clear signals on where rates are headed — in line with the ECB’s emphasis on assessing incoming data. Given divergent views inside the Governing Council on the economy, she may keep all options open.

“Lagarde’s main challenge is to present a policy outlook that’s coherent despite differences in views, which can be accomplished by continuing emphasizing a data-dependent approach and no pre-commitment to any rate path,” said SEB strategist Jussi Hiljanen.

While more hawkish policymakers including Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel and Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel have warned about lingering inflation risks, others have said the ECB mustn’t restrain the economy for longer than necessary.

Survey respondents expect the central bank to trim its 2024 growth outlook, which stood at 0.9% in June. It’s likely to keep the rest of its forecast unchanged.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The ECB is almost certain to lower rates again when it meets on Sept. 12, bringing the deposit rate to 3.5% from 3.75%. Lagarde is likely to emphasize at the press conference that the move was appropriate because forward-looking indicators of wage growth point to deceleration and headline inflation is approaching the ECB’s target of 2%.”

—David Powell, senior euro-area economist. Click here for full preview

People familiar with the debate have said policymaking will get harder once borrowing costs approach 3% — the upper end of a range of estimates for where interest rates neither restrict nor support the economy. Schnabel said last week that officials must get more wary near this so-called neutral rate, to avoid hindering inflation’s return to 2%.

Most economists expect the actual threshold to be lower than 3%, with a majority estimating the neutral rate to be 2.25% or 2.5%.

That doesn’t mean setting policy will be simple in the nearer term, according to TD Securities analyst James Rossiter.

“With services inflation at a 10-month high and the unemployment rate at a record low, there are clear pipeline price pressures,” he said. “At the same time, growth is softening, with risks clearly tilted to the downside. A September cut appears to be a done deal, but the profile beyond will be up for heated to debate in the months ahead.”

Some also highlight Lagarde’s challenge to not heighten market expectations that a reduction in October is a 50/50 bet.

“The ECB’s confidence in the inflation outlook will likely have grown especially given the signs of a softening labor market,” said Oliver Rakau, an economist at Oxford Economics. “But the Council will likely try to add some hawkish tones in order to retain optionality to not cut in October given market pricing.”

