Malibu in Southern California Rocked by Early Morning Earthquake

(Bloomberg) -- Southern California was rocked by a mid-sized earthquake centered near Malibu early Thursday and will likely feel a few more aftershocks throughout the morning.

A 4.7-magnitude quake struck along the coast near the beach city at 7:28 a.m. local time, followed minutes later by a 2.8 aftershock, said Paul Caruso, a geophysicist with the US Geological Survey. The temblor was relatively shallow at about 11.6 kilometers (7 miles) deep, which can sometimes mean it has the chance to do more damage. The measure of the magnitude may fluctuate as more readings come in, he noted.

“This one is going to be felt widely in the Malibu area,” Caruso said in an interview. “There certainly will be more aftershocks.”

Locals reported feeling mild to strong shaking in what some said was a surprising way to wake up.

As is typical in California, the event was caused by two masses of rock slipping past each other. Los Angeles fire officials are making a survey of the city, about 30 miles east of the quake’s epicenter, to check for damage, Mayor Karen Bass said in a post on X. The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is coordinating with local officials, the agency said.

Last month, the Los Angeles area was struck by a 4.4 magnitude earthquake centered near Highland Park.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.