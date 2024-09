South Africa Told by Germany its Energy Transition Too Slow

Cooling towers at the Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. Arnot coal-fired power station in Mpumalanga, South Africa, on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. Coal-fired power plants operated by South Africa’s state utility are emitting pollutants that primarily cause respiratory diseases such as asthma at almost 42 times the intensity of those in China.

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa has been told that the pace of its energy transition is too slow by a key funder, Germany, Environment Minister, Dion George, said.

Germany is one of the partners in the so-called Just Energy Transition Partnership, a $9.3 billion climate finance pact between South Africa and some of the world’s richest nations.

George, who was speaking Friday at a meeting of South Africa’s Presidential Climate Commission in Johannesburg, said he was cognizant that the government’s efforts to reduce its reliance on coal needs to be sped up.

A delegation of German officials including international climate envoy Jennifer Morgan, were in South Africa last week.

