South Africa Told by Germany its Energy Transition Too Slow

Cooling towers at the Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. Arnot coal-fired power station in Mpumalanga, South Africa, on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. Coal-fired power plants operated by South Africas state utility are emitting pollutants that primarily cause respiratory diseases such as asthma at almost 42 times the intensity of those in China.

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa has been told that the pace of its energy transition is too slow by a key funder, Germany, Environment Minister, Dion George, said.

Germany is one of the partners in the so-called Just Energy Transition Partnership, a $9.3 billion climate finance pact between South Africa and some of the world’s richest nations.

George, who was speaking Friday at a meeting of South Africa’s Presidential Climate Commission in Johannesburg, said he was cognizant that the government’s efforts to reduce its reliance on coal needs to be sped up.

A delegation of German officials including international climate envoy Jennifer Morgan, were in South Africa last week.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.