Egypt Says Saudi Arabia’s Wealth Fund Set to Invest $5 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Egypt said Saudi Arabia’s crown prince has directed the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund to invest an initial $5 billion in the North African country.
The move by the Public Investment Fund would constitute the “first phase” of new Saudi investments in Egypt, according to a statement Monday from Egypt’s cabinet. It didn’t give a timeframe nor say what the funds would be invested in.
The announcement followed meetings in the Saudi capital Riyadh between Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and both Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Saudi investment minister Khalid Al-Falih.
Gulf countries are a key source of investment for Egypt, which is emerging from a two-year economic crisis after securing a $57 billion global bailout led by the International Monetary Fund and United Arab Emirates. The UAE provided a mammoth $35 billion in a deal that included development rights for a prime spot of Mediterranean beachfront.
