Egypt Says Saudi Arabia’s Wealth Fund Set to Invest $5 Billion

INDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: The Public Investment Fund, PIF, presence during the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 13, 2024 in Indian Wells, California. The Public Investment Fund, PIF, is the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. The fund has purportedly made a major financial investment offer to combine the ATP and WTA tours in exchange for a top-tier combined event to be staged in the Saudi Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Egypt said Saudi Arabia’s crown prince has directed the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund to invest an initial $5 billion in the North African country.

The move by the Public Investment Fund would constitute the “first phase” of new Saudi investments in Egypt, according to a statement Monday from Egypt’s cabinet. It didn’t give a timeframe nor say what the funds would be invested in.

The announcement followed meetings in the Saudi capital Riyadh between Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and both Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Saudi investment minister Khalid Al-Falih.

Gulf countries are a key source of investment for Egypt, which is emerging from a two-year economic crisis after securing a $57 billion global bailout led by the International Monetary Fund and United Arab Emirates. The UAE provided a mammoth $35 billion in a deal that included development rights for a prime spot of Mediterranean beachfront.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.