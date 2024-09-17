Electric Vehicles in Norway Now Exceed Gasoline Cars, OFV Says

A plug-in electric vehicle charing point in Stavanger, Norway, on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. The Norwegian krone has become the best performing G10 currency in the year to date.

(Bloomberg) -- Electric passenger vehicles now outnumber gasoline cars on the roads in Norway, according to the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV).

Of the 2.8 million passenger cars registered in the Nordic nation on Sept. 16, 754,303 are electric, OFV said Tuesday. Electric cars accounted for 26.3% of registered passenger vehicles, with diesel cars comprising 35%, the federation said.

September also marks the first month since 2011 that there are less than 1 million diesel cars on Norwegian roads.

“The electrification of passenger cars continues to move at a high tempo,” OFV Director Oyvind Solberg Thorsen said.

The federation also noted:

There are close to 1 million registered diesel cars on the road, OFV said.

Electric cars could outnumber diesel cars by 2026.

The number of passenger cars in Norway is likely to rise to 3.1 million by 2030.

