Oil Heads for Biggest Weekly Gain Since February After Fed Cut

A flame rises from a chimney a PT Pertamina facility at the port city of Balikpapan in East Kalimantan, Borneo, Indonesia, on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. For Jakarta, a city on the island of Java saddled with some of the worst superlatives in the region?most polluted, most congested, fastest sinking?the floods were an old story, the third time deluges have killed dozens since 2007. The problems have become so overwhelming that, even before the latest catastrophe, President Joko Widodo had decided to build a new capital 1,200 kilometers away on the island of Borneo. Photographer: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oil was on track for the biggest weekly advance since February after a steep interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve, while traders continued to monitor simmering tensions in the Middle East.

West Texas Intermediate traded near $72 a barrel, and was up almost 5% for the week. Brent closed below $75 on Thursday. Optimism the Fed can engineer a soft landing for the US economy has sparked a risk-on tone across broader financial and commodity markets.

A series of walkie-talkie and pager explosions this week has increased fears of a full-blown war between Hezbollah and Israel, which neither confirmed or denied responsibility for the attacks. There are concerns that a wider conflict could involve Iran and threaten crude flows from the region.

Oil is still heading for a quarterly loss as China’s economic slowdown and signs of ample supply weigh on the market. OPEC+ delayed a planned increased of output from October as the demand outlook weakened.

To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter into your inbox, click here.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.