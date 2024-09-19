Oil Heads for Biggest Weekly Gain Since February After Fed Cut

(Bloomberg) -- Oil was on track for the biggest weekly advance since February after a steep interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve, while traders continued to monitor simmering tensions in the Middle East.
West Texas Intermediate traded near $72 a barrel, and was up almost 5% for the week. Brent closed below $75 on Thursday. Optimism the Fed can engineer a soft landing for the US economy has sparked a risk-on tone across broader financial and commodity markets.
A series of walkie-talkie and pager explosions this week has increased fears of a full-blown war between Hezbollah and Israel, which neither confirmed or denied responsibility for the attacks. There are concerns that a wider conflict could involve Iran and threaten crude flows from the region.
Oil is still heading for a quarterly loss as China’s economic slowdown and signs of ample supply weigh on the market. OPEC+ delayed a planned increased of output from October as the demand outlook weakened.
To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter into your inbox, click here.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.