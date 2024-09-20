UK Deficit Overshoots in Blow to Reeves as Debt Hits 100% of GDP

(Bloomberg) -- UK government borrowing came in higher than forecast in the first five months of the fiscal year, keeping Chancellor Rachel Reeves under pressure to raise taxes in her budget next month.

The deficit totaled £64.1 billion ($85.4 billion) between April and August — £6.3 billion more than the Office for Budget Responsibility expected in March. In August alone, the shortfall was £13.7 billion, £1.1 billion more than economists expected. The national debt hit 100% of GDP, a level last sustained in 1961.

The figures are the penultimate snapshot of public finances before Reeves delivers the first budget of the new Labour government on Oct 30. With strong growth in the first half failing the ease the fiscal position and the economy now losing momentum, the chancellor has warned of difficult decisions on tax and spending.

Such warnings are weighing on sentiment, with a key survey Friday showing consumer confidence falling in September at the fastest pace in two-and-a-half years.

Reeves needs every penny she can find after giving public-sector workers a £10 billion pay rise and uncovering what she claims were £12 billion of unfunded spending commitments left by the previous government. She has hinted at tax increases and cuts to welfare to meet her fiscal rules, which require debt to be falling as a share of the economy in five years and day-to-day spending to be covered by tax revenue.

