Oil Climbs After Weekly Gain as Middle East Conflict Worsens

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after a second weekly gain, with the focus on an escalation in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Brent climbed toward $75 a barrel after adding 4% in its biggest weekly advance since April, while West Texas Intermediate traded above $71. Hezbollah launched about 115 rockets, missiles and drones toward northern Israel on Sunday, leading to counterattacks against the Iranian-backed group in Lebanon.

The escalation — and fears it would drag in OPEC producer Iran — has led to the return of a risk premium in oil and helped Brent rise more than 8% from the lowest since 2021 reached earlier this month. However, hopes that last week’s Federal Reserve rate cut will lift consumption have been kept in check by concerns over a worsening fuel demand outlook, which have made hedge funds the most most bearish on diesel on record.

“Crude may go into a holding pattern for a bit, consolidating last week’s gains,” said Vandana Hari, the founder of Vanda Insights in Singapore, “Market cheer from the jumbo Fed cut is keeping sentiment aloft. But at some point, we could see crude under renewed downward pressure as the Fed glow fades and oil market attention returns to the souring demand picture.”

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will on Tuesday publish its annual World Oil Outlook, potentially offering more insight into consumption.

Meanwhile, China’s economy is showing few signs of recovery, with data last week showing governments cut spending while the youth jobless rate climbed to its highest level this year. The nation’s banks may carry out a new round of mortgage rate cuts this year to help shore up flagging consumption, according to the Securities Daily.

