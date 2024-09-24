Fortescue Inks $2.8 Billion Deal to Electrify Iron Ore Trucks

An excavator loads ore into an autonomous dump truck at Fortescue Metals Group Ltd.'s Solomon Hub mining operations in the Pilbara region, Australia, on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. Shares in Fortescue, the world's No. 4 iron ore exporter, have almost trebled in 2016 as iron ore recovered, and the company cut costs and repaid debt.

(Bloomberg) -- Fortescue Ltd., the world’s fourth-biggest iron ore miner, will pay $2.8 billion to replace two-thirds of its fleet of haulage trucks and equipment in Western Australia with electric versions, as it seeks to cut diesel consumption and meet ambitious emissions reduction targets.

The miner will buy 475 emissions-free machines, including 360 autonomous battery-electric trucks, from Germany’s Liebherr Group, it said in a statement Wednesday. The fleet will service Fortescue’s sprawling iron ore operations in the remote Pilbara region.

Perth-based Fortescue, led by Executive Chairman and billionaire Andrew Forrest, has plans to decarbonize its entire iron ore mining operations by 2030. Reducing industrial pollution from mining is a significant challenge and Fortescue consumed 631 million liters of diesel last financial year alone.

“This is an important next step in our 2030 real zero target -– to eliminate emissions from our Australian iron ore operations by the end of the decade,”’ Forrest said in the statement.

Emissions from “stationary energy”, which includes emissions from direct combustion of fuels in mining, accounts for more than 20% of Australia’s air pollution, according to the government. Emissions from the global industry sector are continuing to increase faster than any other segment, according to researcher Systems Change Lab.

Earlier this month, fellow iron ore major Rio Tinto Group announced it would develop seed farms in Australia to test biofuel as a replacement to diesel.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.