Landlord SBB Plans Housing Unit IPO as Real-Estate Market Thaws

(Bloomberg) -- Swedish landlord SBB will publicly offer up to 49% of the shares in its residential unit Sveafastigheter AB, the latest sign that the nation’s real-estate funding crunch is beginning to thaw.

Following the listing on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, SBB will remain a substantial shareholder in Sveafastigheter, according to a statement on Tuesday. The plans for a stock market listing confirmed an earlier report by Bloomberg News.

Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB — as the company is formally known — will retain a significant portion of its shareholding in the unit. Its portfolio of about 14,000 apartments is worth about 27.5 billion kronor ($2.7 billion).

SBB has been working on a plan to spin off the housing unit for the past 12 months as part of a broader strategy to split the group into three along its community, education and residential portfolios. Chief Executive Officer Leiv Synnes was brought in to lead the real estate group after its share price went into freefall last year following a surge in borrowing costs and a spate of costly credit-rating downgrades.

That made the Stockholm-based group one of the most high profile casualties of a financing crunch in Sweden’s real estate sector, which was particularly sensitive to a jump in interest rates given the industry had financed much of its operations using floating-rate, short-term notes during the era of cheap money.

To boost its cash levels and help trim a 55.4 billion kronor debt pile the company has already sold a majority stake in its eduction unit, Nordiqus AB, to Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. Deals have also been done with Castlelake LP and Morgan Stanley.

DNB Bank ASA and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB are joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners on the housing unit’s IPO, which is planned for the fourth quarter of this year. Danske Bank A/S, Nordea Bank Abp and Swedbank AB are also joint bookrunners.

The spinoff of Sveafastigheter underscores the more receptive attitude to both bond and equity investors as interest rates begin to trend downward. That’s easing the pressure on the balance sheets of the country’s property firms.

So far this year, Swedish landlords have raised 15.7 billion kronor on the equity market in Sweden, including the IPO of Prisma Properties AB, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It’s been a similarly positive development on the corporate bond market with a total of $7.7 billion sold in all currencies in 2024, exceeding the $3.9 billion that priced in the whole of 2023.

“Residential properties have over long periods generated strong risk adjusted returns compared to other asset classes, which should appeal to investors,” Synnes said.

