Mets-Braves Series Faces Rainout Risk From Tropical Storm Helene

(Bloomberg) -- Tropical Storm Helene is threatening to derail a critical late-season series between baseball’s New York Mets and Atlanta Braves.

The two teams, trailing the division-winning Philadelphia Phillies, open a three-game series Tuesday in Atlanta. Both the Mets and the Braves are in the running for the remaining National League playoff slots.

While there is a chance of showers Tuesday and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday, Thursday threatens to unleash a seat-shaking, fan-drenching tropical storm on the two teams, according to the National Weather Service.

Creeping across the Caribbean, Tropical Storm Helene is forecast to make landfall in Florida late Thursday as a Category 3 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale. While hurricane conditions won’t reach Atlanta, Helene will probably bring some tropical-storm strength winds far enough north to rattle the scoreboard.

