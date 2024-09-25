China Boost Sends EM Stocks to Longest Winning Streak Since July

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market stocks rise for a fifth straight day as China’s latest round of stimulus continues to fuel appetite for riskier assets globally.

The MSCI equity index for emerging economies advanced 0.4% at 10:23 a.m. in London, extending its longest winning streak since early-July. The index continues to trade at its highest level in more than two years and is heading toward a monthly gain after closing August in the red.

A gauge for developing market currencies gained 0.2%, with a rally on Asian currencies led by the Malaysian ringgit. The baht appreciated to its strongest level in 30 months against the dollar, even as the government piles pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates.

“The combination of PBOC pump-priming, dovish Fed and a strong US economy offer financial market risk sentiment support,” said Elias Haddad, a strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. “The PBOC reacted to more evidence of sluggish Chinese economic activity.”

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s new president Anura Kumara Dissanayake dissolved the nation’s parliament with effect midnight Tuesday and called for early elections, ordering the parliamentary election to be held on Nov. 14 and for the new legislature to meet on Nov. 21. The country’s dollar bonds are among the top performers in percentage gain on Thursday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Also, the International Monetary Fund’s executive board will review today its new $7 billion loan program for Pakistan after the nation has arranged more than $2 billion in financing and assurances from lenders. For Bangladesh, the Washington-based lender has agreed to fast-track financial assistance for supporting the new government’s efforts to implement key reforms.

In Latin America, Argentina’s government may combine the final two staff-level reviews of the current $44 billion IMF program into one, and then proceed with negotiations for a new program that would take about three to six months, Economy Minister Luis Caputo said, according to people with knowledge of his closed-door presentation at JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s offices in New York.

