France and US to Propose 21-Day Truce for Lebanon, Minister Says

(Bloomberg) -- France and the US will propose a 21-day cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon in a bid to open space for negotiations and defuse a crisis that threatens to spark all-out war.

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced the plan at a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York where diplomats gathered to discuss the escalating conflict. He said the proposal would be made public soon.

“We are counting on both parties to accept it without delay in order to protect civilian populations and allow for diplomatic negotiations to begin,” Barrot said. He said he planned to visit Beirut by the end of the week.

