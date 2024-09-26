Thames Water Hit by More Rating Agency Downgrades as Cash Crunch Looms

A Thames Water Ltd. van at a works location in London, UK, on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Thames Water is waiting for a verdict on whether it broke regulations by paying millions of pounds to investors last year.

(Bloomberg) -- Thames Water’s debt was further downgraded by two credit ratings agencies as the troubled utility faces a potential liquidity crunch.

S&P Global Inc. and Moody’s Ratings both slashed the UK water provider’s Class A debt — deemed the safest — by five and six notches respectively, according to two separate statements published Wednesday. They also downgraded the firm’s riskier Class B debt.

The downgrades come after Thames Water said last week it is exploring options with its creditors to delay a cash crunch, including the release of reserves. In its statement on Wednesday, S&P said that while it had previously expected the company’s liquidity to last through to May, Thames Water is now facing an “acute” cash shortfall in the short-term.

Bonds issued by the company fell following the news, with its Class A notes due in 2058 dropping around 2 pence to 77.4 at 9.07 a.m. London time, according to Bloomberg pricing source CBBT. Its Class B bonds due in 2027 fell almost 2 pence to 16. They had been quoted at over 30 cents as recently as last week, before the company’s announcement.

Under the terms of the debt, £380 million ($507 million) of the cash must be held as reserves. If a majority of creditors can’t reach an agreement to release the reserves early, there would be a crunch point at the end of December, when the company would enter standstill.

Under that emergency scenario, it would gain access to the £380 million of cash, on top of an additional £550 million of credit lines.

If the company were to enter standstill, it would trigger an event of default under its debt documents, S&P analysts including Gustav Rydevik wrote in its report.

Even with access to the extra facilities, Thames Water would only have sufficient liquidity resources to last until May, S&P said. The utility had previously said it could reach that date without needing to access these lines.

S&P sees a default at Thames Water as likely over the next 12 months and a risk of a debt restructuring ahead of a potential equity injection. In fact, the company has said that it does not expect to receive funds in the form of equity ahead of the final determination by regulator Ofwat, expected at the earliest on Dec. 19.

--With assistance from Ronan Martin.

