Ternium CEO Says Mexico Needs Clear Rules for Private Investment

A worker welds bolts on to a sheet at a steel manufacturing plant in San Luis Potisi, San Luis Potisi state, Mexico, on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. The US is applying the tariffs to steel and aluminum shipments coming via Mexico in a bid to prevent China from circumnavigating existing levies through so-called transshipments. Photographer: Mauricio Palos/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico must have clear rules for private investment in order to take advantage of nearshoring opportunities and support President Claudia Sheinbaum’s agenda, according to Ternium SA Chief Executive Officer Maximo Vedoya.

“The government has to say where it wants the private sector to be and where it doesn’t,” Vedoya said Tuesday at a BloombergNEF forum in Monterrey, noting that power generation and infrastructure projects represent big opportunities for investment.

Ternium’s CEO, who underlined that he was optimistic about Sheinbaum’s transition to power, said that to take advantage of nearshoring, the government must invest in energy transmission. Vedoya also said that regardless of who wins the US presidential election next month, nearshoring will proceed.

Regarding Ternium’s work in Mexico, Vedoya pointed out that by producing more sophisticated steel for the automotive industry, the company makes something that was previously imported from Asia. It’s also doing so with a focus on reducing emissions, he added.

Executives at the Latin American steelmaker said in July that expectations for higher prices and lower costs will drive a recovery in Ternium’s margins and earnings from the fourth quarter and into 2025.

