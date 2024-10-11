French Markets Digest Barnier’s Budget as Fiscal Concerns Linger

(Bloomberg) -- French markets greeted Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s plan to rein in the nation’s deficit with little more than a shrug, as investors seek further signs that his government will draw a line under years of fiscal profligacy.

The CAC 40 Index fell as much as 0.4%. Government bonds initially popped higher, before trading steady with the extra yield they pay over safer German notes, a closely-watched gauge of French risk, holding at around 77 basis points.

The French government on Thursday unveiled a budget for next year that aims to deliver €60.6 billion ($66.2 billion) in spending cuts and higher taxes to contain the ballooning deficit. The Treasury also announced plans to sell €300 billion in bonds, an increase in line with analyst expectations.

While the details of the budget removed some of the question marks over how the government plans to overhaul the public finances, Barnier still needs to convince a fractious parliament to agree to it. A slew of credit ratings reviews, starting with Fitch Ratings tonight, poses another immediate hurdle.

“Bottom line, French bonds are still not floating our boat,” Barclays Plc strategists including Rohan Khanna wrote in a note. “Uncertainty around whether this budget proposal will pass parliament alongside the ability of the government to achieve this scale of fiscal consolidation is likely to keep OATs on the back foot versus peers.”

France’s Years of ‘Fiscal Murder’ Are Catching Up With It

Lawmakers will start reviewing the proposals next week. Spending cuts will account for just over two thirds of what Finance Minister Antoine Armand called an unheard-of fiscal effort, with the rest coming from higher taxes on businesses, the wealthy and energy.

Market participants are already voicing skepticism over the government’s ability to meet its targets, which include reducing the deficit target to 5% of gross domestic product next year from a forecast of 6.1% for 2024.

Fitch, which downgraded France last year, may issue a new assessment on Friday, followed by Moody’s on Oct. 25 and S&P a month later.

“Amid political uncertainty, this budget continues to point to increased downside risks to French credit ratings,” said Citigroup strategist Jamie Searle. “The downside is perhaps greatest from any rating action by Fitch this Friday as that would open the door to a single-A rating, which might prompt outflows from rating-sensitive investors.”

