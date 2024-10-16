India’s September Trade Gap Narrows as Gold Imports Slowed

(Bloomberg) -- India’s trade deficit narrowed to the lowest in five-months in September as the nation’s import bill declined due to moderation in inbound shipments of gold.

The gap between imports and exports stood at $20.78 billion in September, Trade Ministry data showed Wednesday, lower than the $24.63 billion deficit forecast by economists in a Bloomberg survey. India reported a trade deficit of $29.6 billion in August.

Imports grew 1.6% from a year earlier to $55.36 billion in September, while exports rose 0.5% to $34.58 billion during the month. Inbound shipments were $64.36 billion in August, while outbound shipments stood at $34.71 billion.

Gold imports fell to $4.39 billion in September, from a record high of $10.06 billion the previous month, while crude oil imports rose to $12.5 billion from $11.01 billion in August, the data showed.

Indian exports “are in a positive territory” on account of growth in outbound shipments of ready-made garments and electronic goods, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal told reporters in New Delhi.

The escalating conflict in Middle East poses a significant threat to the global trade, with potential disruptions to supply chains and higher freight costs. Last week, the World Trade Organization lowered its projection of merchandise trade growth to 3% in 2025, from its earlier estimate of 3.3%.

