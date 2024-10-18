California Brush Fire Forces Evacuations in Oakland Hills Area

(Bloomberg) -- A brush fire that broke out Friday in the San Francisco Bay Area’s Oakland Hills burned several homes and prompted evacuations amid critical wildfire conditions.

The Oakland Fire Department said at least four structures were involved in the blaze, with more than 80 firefighters responding, according to a post on X. An earlier post showed firefighters dousing roofs of houses surrounded by smoke.

A red flag warning was in effect for the area through Saturday evening due to gusty winds and dry vegetation, the National Weather Service said. The fire risk prompted utility PG&E Corp. to cut power to about 16,100 homes and businesses across Northern California to reduce the chances of electrical lines igniting blazes.

