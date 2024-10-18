UK Retail Sales Post Surprise September Jump in Boost for Reeves

(Bloomberg) -- UK retail sales unexpectedly rose in September driven by computer sales and other electronics, despite the wider backdrop of declining confidence ahead of tax rises expected in this month’s budget.

The volume of goods sold in stores and online increased 0.3%, rising for a third consecutive month, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected a 0.4% decline.

The surprise numbers come will come as a boost to Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government, which has been trying to tone its doom-and-gloom narrative about the state of the economy and the UK’s public finances. Warnings of tax rises and spending cuts in the Oct. 30 were blamed for consumer confidence slumping at the fastest pace in 2 1/2 years last month.

“Retail sales grew in September as tech stores reported a notable rise in sales,” said ONS senior statistician Hannah Finselbach. “These were only partially offset by a poor month for supermarkets, where retailers said bad weather and households continuing to cut back on luxury food items hit sales.”

The pound extended gains after the data, up 0.2% to $1.3039.

