Argentina Seeks $2.7 Billion Line to Cover Debt Maturities

The Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Monday, June 24, 2024. Argentina entered a recession in the first quarter of the year as President Javier Mileis brutal spending cuts sent consumption and activity plummeting.

(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s government is in talks with several banks to obtain a repurchase agreement of around $2.7 billion for about three years in order to meet its debt obligations next January, according to a person familiar with the negotiation.

Banco Santander and JPMorgan are most involved in the talks that are being carried out by Argentina’s central bank, according to another person with direct knowledge. Both requested anonymity to discuss the private negotiations.

Santander and JPMorgan didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.

President Javier Milei’s economic team, which is in Washington this week attending the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group’s annual meetings, has started to telegraph the country’s vision for what a new program with the IMF could look like. Formal negotiations with the Fund have yet to begin, one of the people said.

