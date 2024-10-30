Marathon Oil Cuts 500 Houston Jobs Ahead of ConocoPhillips Takeover

Marathon Oil Corp. signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. A banner year for stocks is drawing to a close, with gains in big tech leaving the market near all-time highs amid the artificial intelligence exuberance and dovish Federal Reserve bets. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Marathon Oil Corp. is cutting 500 jobs in Houston ahead of its $17 billion takeover by ConocoPhillips, according to state filings.

Marathon gave notice of the reductions, the Texas Workforce Commission said on Wednesday. The date of the layoffs was listed as May 28, the day before the merger was publicly announced. Both companies are headquartered in Houston.

ConocoPhillips expects to make $500 million in cost and capital savings in the first year of the takeover, which is expected to close during the current quarter.

Marathon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. A ConocoPhillips spokesperson referred inquiries to Marathon.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.